Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has made it known that in her next life, she wants to be a full-time housewife.

According to the actress, she will make sure she marries a wealthy man.

In her words;

“Belief me [sic], when next I am coming to this world, I wanna be full housewife of baba olowo that has brain and heart. I swear work wan kill me. Abi na laziness dey worry me ni?” Anjorin wrote.

