I Was A Stark Illiterate When I Married My Husband – Bauchi First Lady, Aishatu

Aishatu Mohammed, wife of Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed has disclosed that she was 16 and an illiterate when she got married to her husband.

In her words, “I was 16 years old and a stark illiterate when I married my husband. We were 100 girls in our family; none went to school; I only started school after my third child,” she said.

Aisha went on to speak against the high rate of illiteracy and early marriage among young girls in the state, blaming parents for this as many of them believe formal education for the girl-child was a mere waste of resources.

“We were 100 girls in my family, but none of us had formal education; I had never been to primary school in my parent’s house. This is because our parents never believed in educating the girl-child; I struggled to go school, but they refused.

“I picked the challenge to be educated from my brothers and after I had my third child, I insisted my husband gets me a home teacher. That’s how I started and I later went to secondary school. Today I am a graduate of Public Administration from the University of Abuja,” she narrated.

Aisha also emphasized on the importance of educating for not only the girl-child but young people in the society, as this could help curb crimes and social vices in the society.