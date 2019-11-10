I Was An Illiterate When I Married My Husband – Bauchi First Lady

Aishatu Mohammed, wife of Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, revealed on Saturday that she had no formal education when she married her husband.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mohammed said this in Bauchi at the occasion of the “Naija Youth Talk”, Organised by the Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

H words, “I was 16 years old and a stark illiterate when I married my husband.

“We were 100 girls in our family; none went to school; I only started school after my third child,” she said.

“We were 100 girls in my family, but none of us had formal education; I had never been to primary school in my parent’s house.

“This is because our parents never believed in educating the girl-child; I struggled to go school, but they refused.

“I picked the challenge to be educated from my brothers and after I had my third child, I insisted my husband gets me a home teacher.

“That’s how I started and I later went to secondary school. Today I am a graduate of Public Administration from the University of Abuja,” she narrated.

Mohammed called on relevant government agencies and organisations to ensure that parents and caregivers were adequately sensitised on the need to allow young boys and girls go to school.

“The crimes in the society cannot stop until we give proper education to women and youths in the society.

“So, I call on relevant agencies to go into our communities and sensitise parents to allow their children, particularly the girl-child, to go school,” she advised.