I Was Angry – Ifu Ennada Apologies For Leaking Her Chat With Alex

2018 BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has taken to her pager to tender an apology to fellow housemate Alex for leaking their chat.

News surfaced a few hours ago about Ifu leaking her chat with Alex where both were seen discussing actress Yvonne Nelson and Alex insulting the actress.

Ifu has now taken to social media to apologize for leaking the chat saying she did it out of anger and was not thinking straight. She also added that she would never intentionally want to hurt Alex as she loves her a lot.

Read her post below;