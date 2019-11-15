I Was Angry – Ifu Ennada Apologies For Leaking Her Chat With Alex

by Temitope Alabi
Ifu Ennada And Alex
Ifu Ennada And Alex

2018 BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has taken to her pager to tender an apology to fellow housemate Alex for leaking their chat.

News surfaced a few hours ago about Ifu leaking her chat with Alex where both were seen discussing actress Yvonne Nelson and Alex insulting the actress.

Read Also: Actress, Yvonne Nelson Spotted With Alex Unusual In Ghana (Photo)

Ifu has now taken to social media to apologize for leaking the chat saying she did it out of anger and was not thinking straight. She also added that she would never intentionally want to hurt Alex as she loves her a lot.

Read her post below;

Ifu Ennada
Ifu Ennada
Ifu Ennada
Ifu Ennada

 

 

Tags from the story
Alex Unusual, Ifu Ennada, yvonne nelson
0

You may also like

House of Rep. passes climate bill into law

Cultists kill two persons in Ajah, Lagos

President Buhari to APC: I can’t pay N55m nomination fee

Viral egg with the most liked photo on Instagram lands on the cover of Paper Magazine

Viral egg with the most liked photo on Instagram lands on the cover of Paper Magazine

Police Intercept Robbery Attack On Filling Station

Lagos CAN Chairman Apostle Alexander Bamgbola: I Was A Wizard, Witch..How I Joined The Occult World – The Nation

EFCC claims the Ikoyi house where 13 billion naira was discovered belongs to the wife of suspended NIA boss

Suspected Killers Of Akwa Ibom Scribe arrested by Police

Shocking !!! Man frames his own kidnap, requires N1 million as ransom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *