Nigerian rapper Oladips who months ago revealed that he is no longer signed to Reminisce’s LRR record has just dropped another bombshell.

According to the Lalakukulala crooner, he has been homeless for 5 months now.

Taking to his IG, Oladips revealed that he has been sleeping in a hotel and at a friend’s place until he recently got an apartment.