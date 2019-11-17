I Was Not Deported From Dubai – Tonto Dikeh Speaks (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has debunked reports of been arrested and deported from Dubai following an altercation on Friday night at a hotel.

According to reports, the controversial actress engaged in a fight with a security guard and the issue escalated, hence was whisked away to an unknown location.

It was later reported that the controversial actress has been deported back to Nigeria.

Reacting to this situation, Tonto Dikeh in a new video making rounds online, debunked the claims with her bestie, Bobrisky in their hotel room.

Watch the video below: