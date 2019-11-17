I Was Not Deported From Dubai – Tonto Dikeh Speaks (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has debunked reports of been arrested and deported from Dubai following an altercation on Friday night at a hotel.

Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

According to reports, the controversial actress engaged in a fight with a security guard and the issue escalated, hence was whisked away to an unknown location.

It was later reported that the controversial actress has been deported back to Nigeria.

Also Read: Marry My Dad So We Can Take His Wealth – Tonto Dikeh Tells Toke Makinwa

Reacting to this situation, Tonto Dikeh in a new video making rounds online, debunked the claims with her bestie, Bobrisky in their hotel room.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Dubai, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

‘3 Generations Strong’: Anthony Joshua Shows Off His Son And Father (Photo)

Rihanna Is The Perfect Egyptian Queen For Vogue Arabia

PHOTOS: See Osita ‘Pawpaw’ Iheme’s Stylish Looks

Nollywood actress Linjoe Madu welcomes 3rd child in the US

Jaywon

“Na Hunger, Poverty Make Some Nigerian Men Turn Gay”—Jaywon

I Am Still A Virgin At 25 – Nollywood Actress Declares

Odunlade Adekola With Ramson Noah in Adorable Selfie

“We will prosecute Dammy Krane to the fullest extent” – Private Jet Company

How Mamuzee twins killed their mother – Sister reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *