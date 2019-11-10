I Was Raped By 3 Girls In My 200-Level Days – Nigerian Man

by Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian man has opened up on how he was raped by 3 women in his second year in the university.

According to the young man who goes by the handle @ezzemuo_Nkanu on Twitter, even after he reported the incident, no one believed him.

In my year 2, I was raped by 3 girls, they took turns on me. reported the matter but no one took me serious even the police refused to make an arrest, my guys thought differently. That incident has refused to erase from my memory every November 10 reminds me of that faithful day

