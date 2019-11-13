I Was Swindled Many Times In Attempts To Leave Nigeria – Frodd

by Temitope Alabi
2019 BBNaija housemate Frodd has taken to social media to share the story of how he was swindled multiple times in his bid to leave the country.

According to him; “After several attempts to flee my motherland NIGERIA. Swindled by many scammers called travel agents, I gave up hope.

“I made my way into the cooperate market in the big heart of Lagos State 🌎. After 4 years, I became fed up again.
“I attempted to leave the country again, nothing mattered to me as long as I leave Naija but this time to come and hustle in DUBAI from the Sale proceeds of my 2003 Toyota Avalon which should be my BTA .
“You see God! I don’t joke with him!
“Look at me today, I am in Dubai on an all-expense-paid vacation .. Why will I not serve God Forever?
