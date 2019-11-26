I Will Love To Meet Robber Who Raped Me – Ibru

by Eyitemi Majeed
Actress Elvis Ibru

Nollywood actress, Elvis Ibru, has shared that she would love to meet the armed robber that raped her back in 2014.

Speaking during an interview with NAN, she added that even if the experience wasn’t her fault, she is sure of meeting the robber someday.

“I was raped by an armed robber in 2004, it wasn’t my fault and not an incident that warrants me taking up microphone about, so I set up an advocacy group to address it.

“The group is to manage the young and old ones who had been through the same ugly incident like me. I know if I had to go all out to media about the situation, it will fizzle out.

“However, it is not something I have been silent about; I don’t know the person that raped me, but I will meet him again, I know I will meet him,” she said.

