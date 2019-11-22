I Will Release Another Album Next Year – Banky W

Nigerian RnB sensation, Banky W, has announced he is making a return to the music scene.

Banky W, who joined politics in 2018, took to Twitter to hint that he will release a new album come 2020.

This was made known after a fan tweeted on just how much she misses his music, a tweet that got a response from Banky which read thus;

“Okay.. I’m gonna do at least one more album, in 2020. Not sure if there are too many ppl who feel the same as you do, but thanks for this. I appreciate it.”