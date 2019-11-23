I Will Sack Any Customs Officer That Lives Above His Earnings: Hameed Ali

Hameed Ali, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has stated that the commission provides its officers with more than enough to survive, hence he would not hesitate to fire any officer who cuts corner.

Ali made this known while decorating newly promoted officers of the service in Abuja on Friday, November 23rd.

Read Also: You Are Dumb As You Look, Fani-Kayode Slams Customs CG, Hameed Ali

“I will show the way out to any officer who thinks he can not survive with his remuneration but involve in illicit ways to acquire wealth. I know the service gives you enough that you can survive with, it is just a question of prudence.

“You can never have everything you that you desire to acquire. You must prioritise your needs and by the time you do that, you will meet your needs,” he advised.