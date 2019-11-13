‘I Wish I Had A Man To Show My Cleavage To’ – Toke Makinwa Laments (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Toke Makinwa
Style Personality Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has opened up about just how she feels concerning her relationship status.

The style personality took to Instagram story to share a heartfelt message to her fans and followers.

Making a series of videos,  she mentioned how interesting it has been being single and how painful it can be to have no one special to feel her.

In one of her videos, she noted she is praying for peace and implored her fans to do the same.

READ ALSO – Toke Makinwa Celebrates 35th Birthday; Splashes Car Gift On Her Personal Assistant

Even though the 35-year-old noted her little tap talk was to spend time with her fans, she talked about how she missed not being with somebody.

Watch The Video Here:

