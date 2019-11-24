I Won’t Marry An Older Man Like Regina Daniels Did – Nnenna Orji

Nollywood actress, Princess Nnenna Orji has opened up on the kind of man she will not be caught dead with.

In a recent interview, the fast-rising actress stated that she will never marry an old man like colleague Regina Daniels.

“No! I would not marry an older man like Regina Daniels. I can’t go that far. Regina Daniels did what she did for reasons best known to her. That’s what she wanted for herself and I respect her decision so much, but I wouldn’t do that, I’m an understanding person. What I desire in a man is different. First of all, I desire a God-fearing man. I need someone that will understand me and go along with me, not someone that will ask me to dump my career. I’m not looking for a wealthy man; he should just be comfortable enough to take care of my children and me. But he must be richer than me.

On rumours of starting a relationship with Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma after she dumped him, Princess said;

“Somadina and I are very close friends, we went to the same school and we’ve both been acting since we were very young. I cannot say it’s true, I cannot say it’s not true. My answer is I’m in a relationship; I’m not in a relationship. That’s the best way to answer the question because if you say you are in a relationship, they start asking who the person is. Let me leave people to their opinion until they see anything.”