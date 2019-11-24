I Won’t Marry An Older Man Like Regina Daniels Did – Nnenna Orji

by Temitope Alabi
Regina Daniels, Princess Nnenna
Regina Daniels, Princess Nnenna

Nollywood actress, Princess Nnenna Orji has opened up on the kind of man she will not be caught dead with.

In a recent interview, the fast-rising actress stated that she will never marry an old man like colleague Regina Daniels.

“No! I would not marry an older man like Regina Daniels. I can’t go that far. Regina Daniels did what she did for reasons best known to her. That’s what she wanted for herself and I respect her decision so much, but I wouldn’t do that, I’m an understanding person. What I desire in a man is different. First of all, I desire a God-fearing man. I need someone that will understand me and go along with me, not someone that will ask me to dump my career. I’m not looking for a wealthy man; he should just be comfortable enough to take care of my children and me. But he must be richer than me.

Read Also: Nigerians Mock Regina Daniels As Ned Nwoko Frolics Around Town With Another Woman

On rumours of starting a relationship with Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma after she dumped him, Princess said;

“Somadina and I are very close friends, we went to the same school and we’ve both been acting since we were very young. I cannot say it’s true, I cannot say it’s not true. My answer is I’m in a relationship; I’m not in a relationship. That’s the best way to answer the question because if you say you are in a relationship, they start asking who the person is. Let me leave people to their opinion until they see anything.”

Tags from the story
Princess Nnenna, Regina Daniels, Somadina Adinma
0

You may also like

‘Aunty You Look Like Bobrisky – Fans Tell Funke Akindele Bello Over Her New Look (See Full Photo)

“For the 1st time in a long time, I am actually at 100% peace” – Davido says after gifting Chioma a Porsche SUV

Watch Official Trailer of ‘The Take’ Starring Idris Elba

“Thanks Dad for all the Flogging & Punishments” – Uche Ogbodo Says As She Shares Photos With Parents

Finally: EFCC Parade Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile And Raman Jago (Photos)

Hilarious Reaction Trail Naira Marley’s Arrest By EFCC On His Birthday

Beyoncé spotted for the first time since after she put to bed (Photos)

Slay queen tied up for allegedly stealing her friend’s N250,000

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival

Divorced Monalisa Chinda Says She’ll Definitely Re-marry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *