If A School Expels Your Child For Having Sex, Sue The School: Omojuwa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian blogger and public speaker, Japeth Omojuwa has reacted to the viral video of  two Babcock University students having sex.

Recall that in the earlier hours of the day, a video of Babcock University students having sex set social media agog.

Hours later, it was reported that the girl involved in the act has allegedly been expelled from the institution.

Reacting to this report, the media personality expressed that if a school expels a student for having sex in school, parents should also sue the school for failing in their promise to develop the student’s character.

See his tweet below:

