If He Lays With You For Days And Does Not Touch You, He Is Gay – Tamar Braxton

by Temitope Alabi
Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton

American singer Tamar Braxton has shared her thoughts on most relationships today.

According to the mom of one, in a post titled ‘public service announcement’, women need to stop blaming themselves when a man does not reciprocate their love.

Read Also: Tamar Braxton Poses Completely Topless On Social Media; Nigerian Boyfriend Reacts (PHOTO)

In the text shared, Tamar said; “The truth is ladies that theses dudes out here really do be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to kee them!! They want Di**!! Peridt!! It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make you not good enough!!

“If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he doesn’t touch you, it’s not you!! He wants a man!! And that’s on my momma.”

Tamar Braxton post
Tamar Braxton post

 

Tags from the story
Tamar Braxton
0

You may also like

Fulani Herdsmen

Miyetti Allah’s endorsement for Buhari’s second term, sparks serious national debate

Arsenal Activate Jamie Vardy’s Release Clause

Shocking !!! EFCC set to probe 18 senators over N367.5b fraud

10 Spicy hot Aso Ebi Styles Dripping Class and Elegance

Woman Charged For Beating Up Child’s Teachers With Thugs

Photographer Henry Oji Shoots Portait of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida

ITS OFFICIAL! PEPSI 50CL PLASTIC BOTTLE PRICE DROPS TO A N100

FRSC records 56 deaths in six months from road accidents

Groom beaks his leg before his wedding, his groomsmen support him through an imitation (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *