If He Lays With You For Days And Does Not Touch You, He Is Gay – Tamar Braxton

American singer Tamar Braxton has shared her thoughts on most relationships today.

According to the mom of one, in a post titled ‘public service announcement’, women need to stop blaming themselves when a man does not reciprocate their love.

Read Also: Tamar Braxton Poses Completely Topless On Social Media; Nigerian Boyfriend Reacts (PHOTO)

In the text shared, Tamar said; “The truth is ladies that theses dudes out here really do be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to kee them!! They want Di**!! Peridt!! It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make you not good enough!!

“If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he doesn’t touch you, it’s not you!! He wants a man!! And that’s on my momma.”