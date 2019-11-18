If Jesus Were To Be In Nigeria Today, He Won’t Keep Quiet: Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has stated that if Jesus Christ were to be in Nigeria today, he would never have kept quiet at the happenings around the country.

Read Also: I Have Been Unable To Serve My Estranged Wife Divorce Papers: Obasanjo Tells Court

Speaking at the 64th annual national convention of the Foursquare Gospel Church held at the church campground on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State, he further calls on clerics around the country to speak up and not demand more from those in power.

His words:

“As Christians, we have to be like Christ as we are transformed into the likeness of Christ or little like Christ.

“So, in all positions, situations and events, we should be guided.

“If Christ was in this position, in this situation or in this event, what would He have done?

“We have a lot to do in the situation we found ourselves in this country today. And make no mistake about it. If we don’t get together and stay together, we would be devoured and that, we should not take lightly.

“For me, if Christ was in Nigeria today, He would not keep quiet. He would say it as it should be said. He would speak truth to power. He would have no fear and he would have no intimidation.

“Children of God, you have a responsibility to do and say what Jesus Christ would have done and said if he was in Nigeria today,” Obasanjo maintained.