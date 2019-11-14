If You Are Looking For My Downfall, You Will Not Progress In Life – Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi

 

Naira Marley
Singer Naira Marley

Rapper Naira Marley is not here to play with anyone.

The SOAPY crooner was on live video with his fans a couple of hours ago and during the live session, he laid some curses on people who are after his downfall.

In the video, the rapper stated that those waiting for his downfall will keep waiting and never progress sin life.

All of this, he said in Yoruba.

Recall the rapper has been a topic of discussion for weeks; from EFCC arresting him to the release of some of his records.

Watch the video below;

