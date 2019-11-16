‘If You Do It Well, God Will Bless You With Extra Men’ – Ghanaian Prostitute

by Michael Isaac

A Ghanaian prostitute has revealed just how gracious God can be to prostitutes.

According to her, God blesses her with extra men because she does her job well.

The lady, who made this comment on a post on Instagram, attracted others who supported her claims.

She said: “Jantra di333r if you do it well, God ankasa bless you with extra men.”

Information Nigeria gathered that the word ‘Jantra’ is a Ghanaian slang for “prostitution.”

Following her post, another user commented and said: ‘Jantra 4lyf. lol.”

