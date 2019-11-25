If You Must Bless Someone Other Than Your Parents, Don’t Start With Your Pastor: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has stated that one does not necessarily have to start with pastors while trying to bless someone other than one’s parents.

Speaking via his Twitter handle he added that it is better to bless one’s childhood teacher.

If even you must bless someone other than your parents, you don’t necessarily have to start with your pastor. What about your childhood teachers who moulded you into the success you are now? Without them, would you have been able to bless anybody?