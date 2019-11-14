If Your Are Dating An Igbo Girl, Don’t Brag About Your Father’s Wealth: Singer Raymond Fix

by Eyitemi Majeed
Singer Raymond Fix
Singer Raymond Fix

Nigerian singer Raymond fix has cautioned guys dating Igbo ladies not to brag about their wealth if they are rich neither should they brag about their father’s wealth.

Speaking in an Instagram post, he further stated that Igbo girls are capable of dating both their boyfriend and dad at the same time just because of money.

In his conclusion, he said he made the comment based on personal experience.

He wrote:

