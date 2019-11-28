IFFHS: Messi Wins 2019 Playmaker Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) named Lionel Messi The World’s Best Playmaker.

Lionel Messi
Barcelona and Argentina Captain, Lionel Messi

Messi won his fourth Award after 2015, 2016 and 2017 with a runaway victory of 214 points before Belgium and Manchester City playmaker,Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid winger, Eden Hazard.

See top 10 below:

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 299 points

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)- 85
3. Eden Hazard ( Chelsea/Real) – 55
4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 46
5. Bernardo SIlva (Manchester City) – 32
6. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) – 30
7. Frenkie De Jong (Ajax/Barcelona) – 25
8. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – 21
9. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico/Barcelona) – 20
10. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – 17

