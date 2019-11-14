Igbo Girls Will Date You And Your Father Because Of Money – Nigerian Singer

Nigerian singer Raymond Fix has taken to social media to dish out a piece of dating advice for Nigerian men. According to the singer, men need to steer clear bragging about their wealth and that of their family.

The Kekeke singer added that his advice comes from a place of advice adding that woman, especially Igbo women, will date not just the man but also his father.

He wrote: “If you are dating a Nigerian girl most especially Igbo girls even if you are wealthy please don’t brag about your father’s wealth, otherwise she’ll date you both… I’m speaking from experience.”

Thoughts anyone?

