Ighalo Apologizes For Saying ‘Favor Is Better Than Labor’

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has apologised to his followers over his statement that favor is better than labour.

Odion Ighalo
Footballer, Odion Ighalo

The former Nigeria international irked some of his followers when he stated that to be favoured is better than to labour.

Some of his followers called him out, one in particular even attributed the striker’s statement to be the reason Crisitiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are better than him.

Reacting to the outrage from his followers, the striker apologised, pointing out that he was misunderstood.

See his post below:

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo’s post
