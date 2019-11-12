IGP, INEC Boss, Other Dignitaries Teargassed In Kogi

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners of the INEC including other dignitaries were on Tuesday teargassed at stakeholders’ meeting/signing of peace accord among political parties and candidates in Kogi state.

The event which was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with senior police officers and several armed policemen was almost brought to an end when thugs tried to prevent the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, from entering the venue of the event.

Policemen on ground in other to forestall peace, fired a couple of teargas to disperse the contending groups at the door. However, dignitaries already inside the hall were not spared as the effect of the teargas spread from the entrance inside.

Speaking about the incident, the spokesman to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said;

“We are inside the hall and wouldn’t know what is going on outside. One thing is sure: she did not arrive in good time as at the time the event started, but that is not enough reason for anybody to prevent her from coming inside. She has a right to take her place inside the hall.

“We have heard that she is outside and efforts are currently being made to bring her inside the hall. We need her to sign the Peace Accord, the process of which is currently on.

“We asked the Legal Officer of our Kogi State Office to go outside the hall and look for Natasha Akpoti, but he came back and reported that he searched the entire premises but could neither locate her nor her entourage.

“Now, the representative of the SDP inside the hall was asked to endorse the Peace Accord, but he refused,” Oyekanmi explained.