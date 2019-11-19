Ike Bags Endorsement Deal With Remy Martin

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyema, has announced that he has signed an endorsement deal with premium spirit drink maker, Remy Martin.

The reality TV star made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday shortly after signing the new deal.

He wrote: “It is an honour to be part of the Remy Martin family, thanks to play management we bagged this one. I’m so happy to represent this international and very prestigious Brand. It’s a dream come true to be associated.”