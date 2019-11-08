Ike Bags First Endorsement Deal With ‘Hype and Steam (PHOTO)

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeoma, is definitely in a thankful mood after bagging his first endorsement deal since he left the house.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, 8th November, the reality TV star announced that he has been signed to ‘Hype and Steam'(an international fashion outfit) as an ambassador.

In his words;

“I just got endorsed to an international brand. I am glad to be a part of a structure that is tested and trusted @hypeandsteamng”