‘I’m Now A Marlian’ – Nigerian Artiste DJ Cuppy Shares Excitement (Photo)

Nigerian artist DJ Cuppy has shared her excitement on meeting with fellow artiste, Naira Marley.

The excited DJ, who posed for a photo with the ‘soapy’ crooner shared the photo and announced her love for Naira Marley.

The duo, who met at an event, was seen sharing happy moments as they took pictures together.

On her Instagram story update, Cuppy hinted to her followers that she is now a fan of Naira Marley.

READ ALSO – ‘Broda Shaggi Is Your New Husband’ -Femi Otedola Tells DJ Cuppy (VIDEO)

She wrote on her story: “Finally met Naira Marley. I’m a Marlian.”

See Photos Here: