‘I’m Still Here’ – Tonto Dikeh Breaks Silence On Deportation Rumors (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has opened up on the stories that has been going on about her.

The actress who was rumoured to have engaged in a fight and facing possible deportation has finally spoken.

The actress, just like many celebrities are currently in Dubai but things went south for her when the rumours started.

READ ALSO – Bobrisky Debunks Rumors Of Tonto Dikeh’s Deportation (Photo)

Recall that Tonto’s best friend had earlier mentioned that she was doing okay and nothing was wrong with her.

Following that, the actress has come forward to make a video debunking the rumours.

Watch The Video Here: