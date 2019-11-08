I’m Tired Of Doing It Alone, I Need A Manager: Tekno Cries Out

Popular singer and music producer, Tekno has taken to his Instagram page to cry for help over his musical career.

The singer cum dancer, whose record contract with the Ubi Franklin led MMMG records expired at the end of 2018 has been performing solely since his departure from his former record label.

The singer in a post on his Instastories expressed that he is tired of doing things alone and he needs a new manager.

See his post below: