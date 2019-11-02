Imagine Leaving Real Queen For Slay Queen: Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage is out here throwing shades and not so many are in for it.

The singer, replying to a Twitter user on girls who leave certain type of men to go pitch their tents with the worst kinds, took a shot at some ladies.

Trouble started after the singer tweeted; ”Ladies should we sometimes let them know that we gat options?”

Not long after a follower replied her saying; ”Imagine leaving a playboy for a fuckboy haha,” taking a jab at Tiwa who left her husband TeeBillz for Wizkid.

Not relenting, Tiwa threw the jab back saying;

“Imagine leaving a real Queen for a slay queen.”