Imagine Leaving Real Queen For Slay Queen: Tiwa Savage

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage is out here throwing shades and not so many are in for it.

The singer, replying to a Twitter user on girls who leave certain type of men to go pitch their tents with the worst kinds, took a shot at some ladies.

Trouble started after the singer tweeted; ”Ladies should we sometimes let them know that we gat options?”

Not long after a follower replied her saying; ”Imagine leaving a playboy for a fuckboy haha,” taking a jab at Tiwa who left her husband TeeBillz for Wizkid.

Not relenting, Tiwa threw the jab back saying;

“Imagine leaving a real Queen for a slay queen.”

 

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage
