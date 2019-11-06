Imprisonment For Social Media Offenders Bill Passes First Reading

A bill seeking to regulate social media in the country has passed first reading at the senate.

The bill titled, ‘Protection from internet falsehood and manipulations Bill 2019’ is sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the sponsor of the bill said Nigeria needs the legislation because it would protect its “fragile unity.”

This bill is coming few days after the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed revealed plans of the government to regulate social media.