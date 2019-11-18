INEC Declares Kogi-West Senatorial Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi west senatorial rerun election inconclusive.
This was announced by Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer, on Sunday night.
According to Lawal, the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He announced that Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes. leaving a margin of 20,570 while 43,127 votes were cancelled.
According to Lawal, he declared the election inconclusive in accordance with the electoral act, noting that the date for supplementary election would be announced later.
The supplementary poll would hold in 53 polling units.
Melaye had earlier called for a cancellation of the election which he described as a sham.
See breakdown of the APC and PDP candidates across the seven local government areas in Kogi west senatorial district:
Kabba/Bunu LGA
APC-15,037
PDP-8,974
Ijumu LGA
APC-11,627
PDP-7,647
Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA
APC-14,168
PDP-9,786
Mapo/Muro LGA
APC-4,874
PDP-3,704
Yagba East LGA
APC-6,683
PDP-7,745
Yagba West LGA
APC-7,941
PDP-8,980
Lokoja LGA
APC-19,788
PDP-12,712