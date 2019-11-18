INEC, Security Agencies Rigged Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Fayose

by Valerie Oke
Fayose
Ayo Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the Kogi and Bayelsa elections “brazenly rigged in connivance with INEC and security agencies.”

In a tweet on Sunday evening, the former governor who had warned a day to the elections that Governor Yahaya Bello be held responsible for any attack on any citizen in his state, described both elections as a “sad and dark moment for our country and democracy. ”

He, however, urged those in authority not to mistake the graveyard silence of Nigerians for consent of these shenanigans.

He said, “Today is another sad & dark moment for our country & democracy going by the outcome of Kogi & Bayelsa election brazenly rigged in connivance with INEC & security agencies. The graveyard silence of Nigerians should however not be mistaken for consent of these shenanigans. I warned!”

