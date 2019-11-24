Insecure, Jealous Wife Baths Husband With Extremely Hot Water

A Twitter user @sithembissdub11, has shared the story of how an insecure lady skinned her husband because she suspects that he was cheating on her.

According to the user, the victim forgot his phone at home and dashed back home to pick it up only to be met with hot water in a kettle thrown at his face.

Read Also: My Cheating Husband Says Giving Him Anal Sex And Freshly Made Food Is The Only Way To Stop: Nigerian Lady

Also, the user said she sought and got permission from the victim before sharing the story online.

She wrote: