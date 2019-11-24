Insecure, Jealous Wife Baths Husband With Extremely Hot Water

by Valerie Oke
The victim
The victim

A Twitter user @sithembissdub11, has shared the story of how an insecure lady skinned her husband because she suspects that he was cheating on her.

According to the user, the victim forgot his phone at home and dashed back home to pick it up only to be met with hot water in a kettle thrown at his face.

Read Also: My Cheating Husband Says Giving Him Anal Sex And Freshly Made Food Is The Only Way To Stop: Nigerian Lady

Also, the user said she sought and got permission from the victim before sharing the story online.

She wrote:

 

Tags from the story
domestic violence
0

You may also like

Security Operatives Avert Bomb Blast In Jos

Rains Won’t Stop Completion Of Ongoing Road Projects In P/Harcourt – Wike

Two Die As Fire Engulf Bayelsa State Internal Revenue Boss’ Residence

We have been running at a loss – NNPC Boss Cries out to House of Representatives

Wife Sues For Divorce As Husband Allegedly Impregnates Pastor’s Daughter

STF Advised Not To Dismiss Report Of Planned Attack On Plateau

NDLEA Nabs 39,364 Suspects In Four Years, Secures Conviction Of 8,081 Offenders

Nigerian Court Jails 3 Indian Directors

Nigerian Court Jails 3 Indian Directors

The shot 400L medical students-Chioma Obikel, buried.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *