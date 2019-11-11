Internet Troll Begs For Mercy After Eniola Badmus Ignores Him

by Michael Isaac
Eniola Badmus
Nollywood Actress Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has put an Internet troll in his place after he attacked her for her size.

The actress who ignored a negative comment from a man got the man begging for mercy after his negative comment.

Following a photo she shared, the man commented and pointed out that she is fat and looks shapeless.

According to the man, Eniola Badmus looked shapeless and like ‘agege’ bread.

The actress, however, ignored him which made the man even more confused.

He went further to apologize, saying he just wanted attention.

Eniola Badmus
Between Nollywood's Eniola Badmus and Internet Troll
