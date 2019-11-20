Internet Troll Compels Rapper AKA To Congratulate Burna Boy On Grammy Awards Nomination

Popular South African rapper, AKA has reluctantly congratulated Nigerian singer, Burna Boy on his Grammy award nomination moments after mocking him.

The South African rapper had rejoiced some moments ago when Burna’s show in South Africa was cancelled by the organizers following online protest by some South Africans.

Following Burna’s nomination for a grammy award in 2020, a troll queried AKA on what he will do next.

Responding to the question from the troll, the South African rapper congratulated Burna.

