Internet Troll Compels Rapper AKA To Congratulate Burna Boy On Grammy Awards Nomination

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular South African rapper, AKA has reluctantly congratulated Nigerian singer, Burna Boy on his Grammy award nomination moments after mocking him.

Rapper AKA
South African Rapper AKA and Burna Boy

The South African rapper had rejoiced some moments ago when Burna’s show in South Africa was cancelled by the organizers following online protest by some South Africans.

Also Read: Wizkid Congratulates Burna Boy On Grammy Awards Nomination

Following Burna’s nomination for a grammy award in 2020, a troll queried AKA on what he will do next.

Responding to the question from the troll, the South African rapper congratulated Burna.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
aka, Burna Boy, grammy
0

You may also like

11 Things to note: You Also Ran a failed government, Nigerians blast Obasanjo

Your leadership has no tangible outcome – Ben Bruce blasts Buhari

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

”Buhari’s Houseboys Are Now Heading The National Assembly” – Former Presidential Aide

Tukur Buratai awarded with Brazilian Military Order of Merit Award at Brasilia

OSSY ACHIEVAS AND EMMA UGOLEE SET TO HOST THE FIRST EVER SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS IN NIGERIA – NAIJA SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS

Fuel Scarcity Likely To End In May – Marketers

Ronaldo Nets 4 As Portugal Trash Andorra 6-0

Court sacks House of Reps member in Benue State, asks him to refund all salaries he collected within 90days

Kemi Afolabi

41-Year-Old Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi Hospitalized In Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *