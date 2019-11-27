Is Favour Better Than Labour? Ighalo’s Tweet Starts ‘Twitter Riot’

by Verity Awala
Footballer, Odion Ighalo
Footballer, Odion Ighalo

Nigerian footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo had stirred a little uproar on Twitter on Tuesday, after he shared a photo of himself all cozy with the caption: “Favour is better than labour”.

The Super Eagles player’s position quickly started a riot among some Nigerians on the microblogging platform, saying the international footballer was wrong to rate ‘favour’ over ‘labour’.

Ighalo who must have shared the tweet from his personal experience was forced to agree with those criticising him, saying the reverse was the case.

He bowed to pressure and tweeted;

However, there are many who shared his sentiment on favour over labour and criticised those who insulted the footballer for his stance.

See reactions

