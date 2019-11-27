Is Favour Better Than Labour? Ighalo’s Tweet Starts ‘Twitter Riot’

Nigerian footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo had stirred a little uproar on Twitter on Tuesday, after he shared a photo of himself all cozy with the caption: “Favour is better than labour”.

Favour is better than labour🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/a1NCvrIAVQ — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) November 26, 2019

The Super Eagles player’s position quickly started a riot among some Nigerians on the microblogging platform, saying the international footballer was wrong to rate ‘favour’ over ‘labour’.

Ighalo who must have shared the tweet from his personal experience was forced to agree with those criticising him, saying the reverse was the case.

He bowed to pressure and tweeted;

Labour is better than favour 😋🙏🏾are we ok now? pic.twitter.com/mluRwdzksX — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) November 26, 2019

However, there are many who shared his sentiment on favour over labour and criticised those who insulted the footballer for his stance.

Read Also: Odion Ighalo Set To Rescind Retirement Decision

See reactions

People are funny. They came for Ighalo. Like they know the guys life. Like they know all the people he grew up and played football with in the ghetto who didnt make it despite being better than him. This wokeness is becoming sleep deprivation. — Hyke ☺ #FanOfFisayoSoyombo (@ekesunvictor) November 27, 2019

Ighalo says it's favour that got him where he is. If you disagree fine. Keep doing your thing with labour. To each his own. Don't try to talk down on another man about his own experience. When you are not daft. — Steve Dede (@DizSteve) November 27, 2019

All the fuss about Odion Ighalo's tweet shows how much folks disregard the place of favor. Labour.. Yen.. Yen.. Yen.. FAVOR IS BETTER THAN LABOUR isn't synonymous with "don't labour" it just means, in all your labour, without favor, you ain't gonna get nowhere. It's a truth. — Raphael Francis (@Ralpharmony) November 27, 2019

Re Ighalo's tweet Do u know how many footballers are 100x more talented than Ighalo on my street? in my hood? in your hood? more dedicated, practice more, play way better? Favour plays a part and labour can be in vain. Better sharpen up. — Renzel°🔥🚀💥 (@FoluShaw) November 27, 2019

If you are involved in sports at high level or close quarters,you'd be reminded frequently of the role of good fortune in man's success. Even in Europe, "favour," plays a HUGE role talk more of an opportunity desert like Nigeria. Ighalo knows. Not every time, outrage. Learn too. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 27, 2019

Only “180 of the 1.5 million players who are playing organised youth football in England at any one time will make it as a Premier League pro.

That's a success rate of 0.012%.” If Ighalo says it wasn’t just hard work, he is right.

For every Ronaldo that made it, over 100k won’t — Sir SLK Junior (@naijacaesar) November 27, 2019

Twitter can be so funny. Ighalo is here recognising the power of God, or luck or favour or the universe or whatever positive mantra he believes in over talent.

Valid but crabs came to drag him.

You've not seen people that don't make anything of themselves inspite of heavy talent? — Bolouere (@boluxxxx) November 27, 2019

I am surprised to see the uproar Ighalo's tweet caused. If you are successful in a field where you have a 00000.1% of success (music, popular sport), it is fine to think favour, not labour got you there. Ighalo will know 10 other boys were better than him but didn't make it. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 27, 2019