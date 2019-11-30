Is She Cursed? Nigerians React As Actress Etinosa Ashes Her Smoke On Holy Bible

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood’s Etinosa Idemudia

Actress Etinosa Idemudia is currently trending on social media after a video wherein she was spotted smoking and ashing on the bible surfaced.

In the video, the comic actress, while ashing on the holy book, declared that all the verses in the book are a scam.

Her action has sparked reactions from Nigerians who have quickly taken to her page to ask her if she is cursed?

She was recently on the lips of many Nigerians after going nude of MC Galaxy’s live Instagram.

What Nigerians are saying below:

 

