It Feels Incredible To Be Here, Says American-Born Nigerian Actor As He Arrives Nigeria

by Temitope Alabi
Rotimi
Rotimi

American-born Nigerian actor and singer Rotimi is here in Nigeria.

The ‘Power’ actor has taken to social media to make this known tweeting that; ‘Wow it feels incredible to be in

Nigeria !!!! Home sweet home!’

His fans have since taken to his page to share in the excitement with one person tweeting;

I’m telling Tommy your location ASAP. No escaping this time cos you must dance to the Ridim of what you caused.

Rotimi currently stars on hit TV show ‘power,’ and with the last episode seeing it’s main character Ghost shot, many want to believe that Rotimi’s character on the show did that.

 

Tags from the story
Rotimi
