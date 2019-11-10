It Is Better To Marry Late Than Marry The Wrong Person – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on marriage via social media.

According to Reno, ‘better to marry late than to marry and hate. 10 years with the right person is better than 50 years suffering with the wrong person.

He went on to say, ‘marriage is an institution, not a competition. Pass it. Don’t pass through it! Note that, a person who will stand by you in the worst of times is a million times better than one who will fall for you in the best of times. It is easy to fall in love. But can they stand for you when you are down?