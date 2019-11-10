It Is Better To Marry Late Than Marry The Wrong Person – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on marriage via social media.

According to Reno, ‘better to marry late than to marry and hate. 10 years with the right person is better than 50 years suffering with the wrong person.

Read Also: David Was Not A Christian, Don’t Use Him To Justify Praying For Your Enemies To Die – Reno Omokri

He went on to say, ‘marriage is an institution, not a competition. Pass it. Don’t pass through it! Note that, a person who will stand by you in the worst of times is a million times better than one who will fall for you in the best of times. It is easy to fall in love. But can they stand for you when you are down?

Reno tweet
Reno tweet
Tags from the story
marriage, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

First set of newly appointed teachers will resume in February – El Rufai

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st June

Residents Confirm 3SC player, Joseph Izu was Shot By JTF

Ibrahim Magu: Senate go head to head with Presidency

Buzzing Today: Armed bandits rob five banks in Offa, killing and injuring scores of people

Denrele Edun Ditches his Signature Style in New Birthday Photos

Russia Worldcup: Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr Name 35-man Provisional List, Nigerians Grumble

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up her royal status to marry a commoner (Photos)

Lagos Sweepers Protest Non-Payment of 5 Months Salaries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *