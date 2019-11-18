It Is Okay To Have Dark Knuckles: Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has used Beyonce as an example of why it is okay to have dark knuckles which many attributes to bleaching.

The actress shared a picture of the US singer on Instagram which shows her having skin tags.

Also Read: Big Butt, Masters Degree: Moyo Lawal Reacts To Naira Marley’s Tweet

According to Moyo Lawal, people shouldn’t be worried about having dark knuckles as long as they are not black.

Even Beyonce has skin tags, knuckles. Kim that is almost white sef has knuckles(so far your knuckles are not black, you are good to go)……. . . …… See with your skin don’t stress, yourself worrying…… ……. If your skin is healthy, bright, even from head to toe…. And shining.

See her post below: