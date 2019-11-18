It Is Okay To Have Dark Knuckles: Moyo Lawal

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has used Beyonce as an example of why it is okay to have dark knuckles which many attributes to bleaching.

Moyo Lawal
Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

The actress shared a picture of the US singer on Instagram which shows her having skin tags.

Also Read: Big Butt, Masters Degree: Moyo Lawal Reacts To Naira Marley’s Tweet

According to Moyo Lawal, people shouldn’t be worried about having dark knuckles as long as they are not black.

Even Beyonce has skin tags, knuckles. Kim that is almost white sef has knuckles(so far your knuckles are not black, you are good to go)……. . . …… See with your skin don’t stress, yourself worrying…… ……. If your skin is healthy, bright, even from head to toe…. And shining.

See her post below:

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal’s post
Tags from the story
beyonce, moyo lawal
0

You may also like

Are Your Periods Affecting Your Relationships?

33 Things You Should be Doing With Your Spouse That You Probably Aren’t

#BBNaija: Gifty And Bally Kisses Passionately Again

Toyin Lawani and Princess Shyngle

Toyin Lawani Smells Princess Shyngle’s Vagina In New Raunchy Photo

Small And Simple Things That Makes You A Good Parent

Man Dies After Falling Off Elevator At WAEC Building

5 Worst Compliments You Should Never Give A Lady

Seun Kuti Gets Tattoo On Back In Memory Of Father [Photos]

8 Reasons Sober Guys Make The Best Husbands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *