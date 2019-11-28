It Is Senseless To Be Rich On Social Media And Broke In Reality: Eriata Ese

Reality TV star, Eriata Ese, has stated that she doesn’t post stuff on social media as often as her fans want because she lives more in reality than on social media.

Speaking via her first Instagram post in over a month, Ese added that social media is fake and as such, it doesn’t make sense to be rich on social media and be poor in real-life.

She wrote:

”A lot of people have been asking why I don’t post often on Instagram, the reason is because I live more of my life in reality than on social media a lot of people will deny this but I think a large number of people Compete with themselves and in the process they find themselves living a life that ain’t theirs for people who don’t really care try to live for yourself and make you a better person outside social media.

“It really doesn’t make sense knowing you are rich on social media and dead broke in reality, social media is fun but learn to live more in reality, you will have peace and zero pressure.

“Btw I’m currently in a transition mood I’ve been swimming in peace of mind, love, food and other nutritious stuff I guess I overfed so I’m at the gym trying to shake some excess off my body.”