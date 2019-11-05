‘It’s An Abomination To Fart In Presence Of Your Husband’ – Lady Advises Igbo Women (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A lady has taken to social media to give a piece of advice to married Igbo ladies who may not know that it’s an abomination to fart in the presence of their husbands.

According to her, any woman who farts in the presence of her husband has committed an abomination and must apologize to the man.

The video that was shared on Instagram showed the lady explicitly expressing her point as she also advised married Igbo women.

She also pointed out that a friend is currently having a problem in her marriage because she refused to apologize to her husband after farting in his presence.

