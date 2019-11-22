Its Been A Shitty Last Couple Of Months For Me – Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has taken to her IG page to shed light on her life in the last couple of months.

Recall that Maureen’s 3-year-old marriage to actor Blossom crashed over alleged infidelity.

Read Also: ‘I Will Spill The Real Tea Today’ – Maureen Esisi Promises As She Turns A Year Older

Taking to her page, Maureen stated that the last couple of months has been shitty but she is back on track.

“Y’all know it’s been a shitty last couple of months for me… there were times I could go days without showering and wouldn’t even care. Life was a Blur and taking care of me wasn’t even on my mind…. about a month or so ago, I looked in the mirror and I was so mad at myself for getting to this Point…. I said to myself “RED YOU GOTTA STOP THIS SHIT”… I picked up a @revive_red box for myself and resumed my Life back… and Viola!!!!!! A month after.. FILTER-LESS!!!!! I am not completely back to flawless yet but I am certainly close but one thing is sure… I know that I am NEVER EVER living that Careless/Carefree life Ever again… Whew!!!! Welcome Back mamaRED, I have missed you”