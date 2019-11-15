It Is Corper, Not Copper – Nigerians Correct Tacha After Grammatical Blunder (Photo)

Nigerians have taken to social media to correct disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha over a grammatical blunder she made on Instagram.

Tacha, who is currently in Port-Harcourt, paid a visit to the state NYSC camp shortly after she met the governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Taking to her Instagram page after visiting the state NYSC camp, the reality TV star wrote: “Had an amazing time with Rivers state youth coppers today. Thank you guys for having us.”

Nigerians quickly took to her comment section on Instagram to mock her by pointing out that it is actually corper, not ‘copper’.

See screenshot below: