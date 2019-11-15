Job Vacancy For Entertainment Writer At Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria, a leading Nigerian news portal with over 5 million social media followers, is looking to employ a content writer with a focus on entertainment.

– Job Title: Content Writer (Entertainment)

– Location: Lagos

Responsibilities:

The writer will be based around Yaba and its environs and shall report entertainment news, daily.

Requirements:

– A minimum of one-year Journalism experience with hands-on skills in New Media.

– Reportorial skills are essential.

– Good knowledge of the global entertainment industry is an added advantage.

– The candidate should:

Be a fresh graduate with a good command of English

Have a passion for writing.

Be able to present information in a creative and user-friendly manner.

Be able to work in a team

Have good communication skills

Have an understanding of writing for the web/internet.

How to Apply:

All applicants should send CV and work samples to editor@informationnigeria.org with the position applied for as the subject of the e-mail.

Application Deadline is: 24th November 2019