Job Vacancy For Entertainment Writer At Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria, a leading Nigerian news portal with over 5 million social media followers, is looking to employ a content writer with a focus on entertainment.
– Job Title: Content Writer (Entertainment)
– Location: Lagos
Responsibilities:
The writer will be based around Yaba and its environs and shall report entertainment news, daily.
Requirements:
– A minimum of one-year Journalism experience with hands-on skills in New Media.
– Reportorial skills are essential.
– Good knowledge of the global entertainment industry is an added advantage.
– The candidate should:
- Be a fresh graduate with a good command of English
- Have a passion for writing.
- Be able to present information in a creative and user-friendly manner.
- Be able to work in a team
- Have good communication skills
- Have an understanding of writing for the web/internet.
How to Apply:
All applicants should send CV and work samples to editor@informationnigeria.org with the position applied for as the subject of the e-mail.
Application Deadline is: 24th November 2019