Joke Silva Reacts To Mercy And Ike’s Viral Photo

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemates turned lovers, Mercy and Ike, have got Nigerians talking following their photoshoot for media room hub on Monday, 11th November.

Legendary Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, was not left out as she took to her Instagram page to react to the now-viral photo.

In her reaction, she said she really does not understand why Mercy would be half-exposed in the photo and Ike fully clothed.

She commented on the photo and wrote; “I really don’t get this… the lady half exposed, the man fully clothed… do we get the implication”.