Joke Silva Reacts To Raunchy Photo Of Mercy And Ike

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has reacted to BBnaija’s Ike and Mercy’s cover photo.

The couple posed in a raunchy way for the cover of the Media Room Hub magazine, a pose that did not sit well with joke Silva who wasted no time in expressing her concern.

She wrote:

“I really don’t get this….the lady half exposed the man fully clothed….do we get the implication”

Her post has since gotten many talking with few supporting the BBNaija couple.