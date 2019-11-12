Joke Silva Reacts To Raunchy Photo Of Mercy And Ike

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Actress Joke Silva
Nollywood Actress Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has reacted to BBnaija’s Ike and Mercy’s cover photo.

The couple posed in a raunchy way for the cover of the Media Room Hub magazine, a pose that did not sit well with joke Silva who wasted no time in expressing her concern.

Read Also: Nollywood Veteran Actress Joke Silva Shares Photos To Mark 58th Birthday (Photo)

She wrote:

“I really don’t get this….the lady half exposed the man fully clothed….do we get the implication”

Her post has since gotten many talking with few supporting the BBNaija couple.

Tags from the story
ike, joke silva, mercy
0

You may also like

FG to recover 53,000 pension ghost workers

UK Partners With NPA On Trade Facilitation, Investment

Federal Government retirees demand pension review

FRSC

One person confirmed dead at NNPC, Enugu State

YABATECH matriculates 9,236 students for the 2016/ 17 session

Shocking !!! Husband pours acid on his wife because she returned home late after visiting her parents

FG support Benue Flood victims with drugs, mosquito nets

Davido and chioma

See Photos From Naming Ceremony Of Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

President Buhari waving from aircraft door

President Buhari arrives in UK, returns to Nigeria Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *