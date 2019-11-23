Jose Mourinho Gets Tottenham Back To Winning Ways In Style

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, has got Tottenham back to winning ways with the first official match in charge after the Spurs went 12 games without a win in the domestic league campaign.

The champions league winning gaffer was unveiled as the new Spur’s manager within a few days to their London derby with arch-rival, WestHam, and he didn’t fail to deliver.

Tottenham began the match with real intent and it wasn’t surprising when South Korean, Min Heon Son, opened the scoring in the first half before Brazilian, Lucas Moura, doubled their lead.

Englishman, Harry Kane, scored a third in the second half with the host also scoring a consolation goal deep intoi the second half.