Jose Mourinho Gets Tottenham Back To Winning Ways In Style

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jose Mourinho
Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures towards the public at the end of the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2018

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, has got Tottenham back to winning ways with the first official match in charge after the Spurs went 12 games without a win in the domestic league campaign.

The champions league winning gaffer was unveiled as the new Spur’s manager within a few days to their London derby with arch-rival, WestHam, and he didn’t fail to deliver.

Tottenham began the match with real intent and it wasn’t surprising when South Korean, Min Heon Son, opened the scoring in the first half before Brazilian, Lucas Moura, doubled their lead.

Read Also: Tottenham Sack Coach, Appoints Jose Mourinho With Immediate Effect

Englishman, Harry Kane, scored a third in the second half with the host also scoring a consolation goal deep intoi the second half.

0

