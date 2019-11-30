Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Continue Winning Streak

by Valerie Oke
Jose Mourinho
Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho 

Portuguese Manager, Jose Mourinho, has not only gotten Tottenham back to winning ways, but he has also gotten them playing with identity and champions mentality.

Since the Portuguese took over weeks ago, the North London side have been on a winning streak that stretches as much as five matches across all competition.

During his side’s domestic league fixture on Saturday, the Portuguese re-jigged side emerged victorious by defeating Bournemouth 3-2.

They are now sixth on the league table as a result of the impressive victory.

 

